Posted: Nov 08, 2022 12:17 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 12:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes.

At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age 45, of Owasso collided with a deer when it entered South 4200 Road approximately 4 miles south of Inola in Rogers County. Crawford was transported by Pafford EMS to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa with injuries to his head, arm and leg when the deer hit him on the front of the motorcycle, causing the man to be knocked over.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds all vehicles traveling roadways throughout our listening area to be extra careful before and after rains when deer are likely to come out to hunt for food.

(Photo Courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife & Conservation)