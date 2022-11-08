Posted: Nov 08, 2022 12:40 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 12:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

The American Red Cross has been urging people to give blood for months due to a lower-than-average donation rate. Now that seasonal illnesses are on the rise with the forecast of another COVID variant on its way, the American Red Cross blood supply is being severely depleted and could reach critical levels of a lack of availability before the end of the year.

To help combat the continued decrease of blood supply, American Red Cross issued a press release this week urging people to give blood and also now platelets as soon as possible. In their press release, ARC clarified that there is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot so anyone who has recently had a shot or is thinking of obtaining an immunization can still give blood without being concerned about the donation hurting them or the blood supply.

ARC is also giving out $10 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice if blood is given between now and November 22 and a special knit beanie if giving blood during Thanksgiving week. If you give blood during November 28-December 15, you will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details on the prizes for donations can be found at rcblood.org/together.