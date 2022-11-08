Posted: Nov 08, 2022 4:32 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 8:42 PM

Bartlesville Radio will have local, statewide and national election results on our family of stations this evening. KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 will have wall to wall coverage with CBS News nationally with local and statewide updates. Staff members are stationed at the election boards in Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties for up-to-date information. KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 will have updates throughout regular programing.

Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Loren Roszel 1,794 55% 7 of 7 Chelsie Wagoner 1,484 45%

Bartlesville City Council Ward 3

Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting James S Curd Jr. 1,268 68% 6 of 6 Brandon Wade 586 32%

Bartlesville City Council Ward 4

Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting John Maples 648 47% 6 of 6 Billie L Roane 737 53%

Nowata County Commissioner District # 1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Paul Crupper (R) 629 55% 4 of 4 Bruke LaRue (D) 525 45%

Osage County Commissioner District # 1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Everett Piper (R) 3,417 73% 10 of 10 Thomas A Trumbly (D) 1,212 27%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3