Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:16 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

A personal injury accident in mid-afternoon of November 7 has led to the injury of a Bartlesville woman. Amanda Snow, age 34 of Bartlesville was traveling along County Road 3900 just outside of Dewey when her 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a fence. Snow was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville for an initial review of her injuries. Her internal injuries required more extensive care so she was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. She remains in fair condition. Investigators are looking into the possibility of Snow being impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident.