Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:52 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:52 PM

Tom Davis

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister jumped out to an early lead over incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt on election night, but it didn’t last long.

Stitt quickly caught up and passed Hofmeister getting 637,315 votes (55.51%) to the Democrat’s 479,275 (41.26%), according to the Oklahoma State Board of Election unofficial results.

Hofmeister is the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and changed parties from Republican to Democrat to take on Stitt in the general election.

Republican Lt Governor Matt Pinnell breezed to re-election defeating two challengers garnering 741,375 votes (64.91%).

Republican Gentner Drummond easily won the Attorney General’s race in similar fashion with 789,555 (73.79%) of the vote to Libertarian challenger Lynda Steele’s 274,485 (26.04%).

Republican Todd Russ wins the State Treasurer’s race blowing past three challengers getting 735,960 votes (64.82%). Meanwhile, Republican Ryan Walters wins the Supt of Public Instruction seat getting 648,064 votes (56.83%) to Democrat Jena Nelson’s 492,390 votes (43.17%).