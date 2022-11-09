Posted: Nov 09, 2022 8:40 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 8:40 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville has awarded a contract for work on the 5th Street Sidewalks to KSL Dirtworks with the requirement that the project begin no later than January 2023.

The original budget for the project was set at $456,666, with about 50% of the funding coming from a Community Development Block Grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. KSL Dirtworks was the lowest bid from a bid process that took place earlier this year, with an amount of $489,900. KSL Dirtworks bid is $33,234 over the original budget so the city will need to find additional funding to cover the deficit.

The project specifications include constructing new sidewalks, creating ADA ramps, structuring safe pedestrian right-of-ways, and rehabilitating the existing concrete pavements between Virginia and Santa Fe.