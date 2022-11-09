Posted: Nov 09, 2022 8:53 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 8:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

A new internet service is coming to Bartlesville, joining BluePeak and Sparklight in providing fiber optic internet services to residents. The company is Dobson Fiber and according to documents on its service agreement with the city of Bartlesville, it will be providing only internet services. BluePeak and Sparklight, as well as AT&T, offer additional services such as cable TV and phone service.

Dobson Fiber initiated contact with the city earlier this year to be approved for operation in Bartlesville. Dobson FIber was partially approved due to its experience with cities of the same population and with physical environments similar to our landscape.

Dobson FIber will pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenues for fees collected from users plus a 5% portion of gross revenues associated with advertising/permit fees.

According to its corporate website, Dobson Fiber is an Oklahoma-based, privately-owned telecommunications company that owns and operates regional fiber optic networks in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.