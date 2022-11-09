Posted: Nov 09, 2022 4:57 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 4:57 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen Monday afternoon in Washington County Court over charges alleging domestic abuse against a person living in the same household as him.

According to an affidavit, Tery Watters was standing over a seated woman when the officer arrived. The responding officer noticed the woman was crying, so he separated the two so he could speak with them individually. The victim said there was a verbal altercation between her and Watters and when she tried to leave, Watters attempted to grab the bag off her shoulder, and she tripped over her own feet.

According to two written witnesses, they stated Watters was the aggressor and had thrown the victim to the ground. His bond is set at $5,000