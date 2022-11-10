Posted: Nov 10, 2022 3:54 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 3:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, November 14 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue on the second floor.

The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of a FEMA project for Outdoor Warning Sirens for several cities, an update on the ARPA accounts for Emergency Management, an ODOT project related to Double Creek Bridge in District 3, and three reports on depository accounts from county departments.

Following the Commissioners meeting, a special meeting of the Washington County Industrial Development Trust Authority will be held in the Commissioners’ Chambers at approximately 10:30 am. The meeting will address the appointment of a treasurer for the Authority, authorizations for bank accounts signatures, and an engagement letter for an audit with Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay CPAs.

Both meetings are open to the public.