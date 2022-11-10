Posted: Nov 10, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 4:54 PM

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is offering a free concert for veterans and their families on Friday, November 11 at 7 pm. The general public is also welcome to attend. Titled AMERICANA, the concert will feature the Brass Quartet of BSO playing both military and nostalgic favorites.

The concert will be held in Lyon Chapel at Oklahoma Weslayan University at 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. Although the event is free, reservations are required. You can reserve your seat by going to www.bartlesvillesymphony.org.