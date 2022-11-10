Posted: Nov 10, 2022 5:12 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 5:12 PM

Dalton Spence

Bedlam day will be here before you know it and the Constantine Theater is hosting a tailgate and watch party for the big game. Billie Kelley was on Talk of the Town for the Constantine Theater.

Time for the event is to be determined because Bedlam’s kickoff time has not been announced yet. Bedlam is on November 19.

Other fun events coming soon to the Constantine Theater is Dueling Pianos on November 26.

To get tickets to Constantine Theater events, you can go to the Constantine Theater website.