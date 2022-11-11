Posted: Nov 11, 2022 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 9:20 AM

Victoria Edwards

Harold Turner, age 103, will be the Grand Marshall at this year's Veterans Parade in Bartlesville. Born in Bigheart (now known as Barnsdall), Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.

The Veteran's Parade is sponsored by the James H Teel American Legion Post #105. Beginning at 11:00 am, the parade will start at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Short Avenue then travel east to Cherokee, then south to Fifth Street, west on Fifth to Keeler, then turn south towards Silas, then head west to Armstrong.

The public is invited to set up chairs along the parade route to cheer on the veterans who are participating in the parade.