Posted: Nov 11, 2022 1:06 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 1:06 PM

Chase McNutt

A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.

Patricia Gross, 37, was brought to her mother’s house by a transport service out of Tulsa. The victim (the mother) stated that Gross wanted to use the phone to buy drugs, but she would not let Gross use her phone. Gross then allegedly became violent, punching the victim in the face, and breaking her glasses. She also dug her nails in the arms of the victim causing them to bleed.

Gross stopped the alleged attack after she saw the victim could not get back up from the ground. Officers asked why Gross attacked her mother, she responded by simply saying “she is crazy and was being mean.” The victim denied an emergency protective order. Gross’s next court date is set for December 7th at 1:30 pm