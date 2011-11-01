Posted: Nov 11, 2022 1:12 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 1:12 PM

Chase McNutt

It is almost officially basketball season for the Nowata Ironmen. Practices have been underway since October 1st and they are ramping up as we get closer and closer to season tip-off. The Ironmen were supposed to open up their season on Friday, November 18 vs Fairland, but that one has been pushed back to January.

Instead, the Ironmen will open up at home against the Dewey Bulldoggers. Ironmen Head Coach Nate Smith talked about how practice has been this month, leading up to their matchup next month.

If you want to hear the entire interview with Coach Smith, you can listen here.

The Ironmen will have a couple more weeks of practice before their season opens up in December against Dewey.