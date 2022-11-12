Posted: Nov 13, 2022 3:01 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2022 3:01 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra held is 65th Annual Gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, at the elegant Johnstone-Sare Building hosted by Tom and Keeli Droege to benefit the BSO's continuing mission to share beautiful music with our community.

During the event, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra Conductor Lauren Green presented Narnie Roll with the Price Cultural Award.

Paul Roll and Narnie Woddail were married in 1950 in Dallas, Texas. They met through the airline industry: Narnie working for American Airlines and Paul for Braniff. Paul would eventually leave the airlines to begin Fidelity Underwriters insurance agency.

Paul’s business brought the family to Tulsa in 1956. In 1962 he sold the business to purchase two nursing homes in Bartlesville, and in 1969 he built Heritage Manor as well as Heritage Apartments. Paul and the family moved from Tulsa to Bartlesville in 1973. Paul and Narnie’s children, Lisa, Kevin, and Lori have become an integral part of the family businesses, with the entire family working together to make decisions.

Narnie is an accomplished musician, with a degree in piano from Texas Women’s University. She is renowned for playing at special events and venues all over Bartlesville, and she was the first female guest conductor of Bartlesville Symphony in 2000. Narnie is a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary, served on the original advisory committee for OK Mozart, and was honored with Paul by the Allied Arts and Humanities Council in 2006 for their support of the arts.