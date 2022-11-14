Posted: Nov 14, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

From some of our established officers graduating from a new training to a new officer coming to the force and an important community panel discussion on fentanyl in our community, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles delivered his update on the police department and the community CHIEF CHAT on Monday Morning.

Chief Roles announced that Sgt Daniel Elkins and Cpl. Jessica Pitts graduated last week from the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville. He also mentioned that a new officer will be joining the force after graduating from the academy in Enid. Officer Daniel Rudicam starts this week.

Lastly, Chief Roles reminded everyone that there will be a community panel discussion the dangerous drug fentanyl that is now on our streets. The meeting will be held Friday, November 18, at 6:30pm at The Center and the panel will include police, medical and other professionals to address the problem and facilitate a community discussion.