Posted: Nov 14, 2022 11:53 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 11:54 AM

Chase McNutt

The Board of Education Independent school districts meeting in Nowata County is this Monday night, and on the agenda is reports coming from the High School, Middle, & elementary school Principals.

They will also meet about the robotics coach taking 25 of their students to the National Competition in White River, Arizona November 17th – November 21st. They will also discuss revising the student discipline policy to include corporal punishment.

The meeting is again this Monday night, at 6pm at the Nowata High School commons area, on 707 w Osage. The meeting is open to the public.