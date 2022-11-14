Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:16 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The USDA amended its Allowed & Prohibited Substances for organic farmers as of Monday, November 14. Two substances are being added to the National List, which regulates how to produce and label products they sell.

Added to the list are paper-based aids (AKA "paper pots") and low-acyl gellan gum. Paper pots are used in transplanting and the gellan gum is used as a thickener when creating beverages, icing, desserts, and capsule supplements.

If you are a local organic farmer and use either of these items, you will need to visit the USDA's website for complete details on how and why the substances were added to the list and what impact the additions will have your crops and sales.