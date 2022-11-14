Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:34 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:34 PM

Victoria Edwards

Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their support. But there is a group of people who work daily to honor veterans by providing services that help them readjust once they return home from an assignment or that support family and the veteran through times of crisis.

The organization is Veterans Connection and it has been awarded for 2022 Veteran Organization of the Year for its outstanding service.

Sharon Reese is the Executive Director and Founder of the organization, which originated in Oklahoma City but was moved by Reese to Bartlesville when she retired and moved to our city. Reese said the award was given to the organization because of its bulk of work but especially for its programs to help veterans avoid suicide.

If you would like to donate to Veterans Connection or need their services, you can call them at 918-376-0022.