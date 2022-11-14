Posted: Nov 14, 2022 7:56 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 7:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm.

Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.

There is a limit of one bag of groceries per car/family. Groceries are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.