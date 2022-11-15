Posted: Nov 15, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless invited everyone to keep the arts alive in the Bartlesville by giving today and help OKM reach their goal of $5,000.

Additionally, Mikala invited everyone to join OKM on Facebook on Tuesday, November 29, from 3:00-8:00pm for a FREE virtual Christmas Concert called Joy to the Ville!

Local musicians and music educators will perform including Callie & Alex Rivera, BHS Maestros, Sophie Walker, BHS Jazz Choir, BHS Theatre, and Pearl Grace & Company.

In addition to the concert, OKM will also be holding an Open House at the OKM Office (415 S. Dewey Ave., Ste. 100, downtown Bartlesville.) Drop by from 3:00-8:00pm to discover beautiful Christmas treasures!