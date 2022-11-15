Posted: Nov 15, 2022 6:03 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 6:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Park Board will meet at noon on November 17 in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. At the meeting, the Board will hear updates on three projects.

Monte Burner will give an update on the Sooner Park Disc Golf Course. Park Superintendent Bobby Robinson will report on park maintenance and general park activities. Greg Collins, Assistant Community Development Director, will report on capital projects.

Citizens input is held at the end of the meeting. The public is welcome to attend the meeting.