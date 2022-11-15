Posted: Nov 15, 2022 6:08 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 6:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation has been planning for new Head Start facilities for some time but now they are closer than ever to making the facilities a reality with the unveiling of architectural plans of the buildings.

Two new facilities are planned as part of the Verna D Thompson Early Childhood Education Act that was signed into law in 2021. The act was created by dedicate $40 million in funding to replace or rehabilitate existing centers across the tribe's reservation. One of the new facilities will replace the existing Tahlequah site and increase its size to 75,000 square feet. The other new facility will be in Nowata with 9500 square feet. Rehabilitation projects will be done on the centers in Kenwood, Jay, Cherry Tree and Salina. A project timeline for start and end dates is the next phase.

Currently, the Cherokee Nation serves approximately 900 chidlren in its Head Start programs.