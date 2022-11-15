Posted: Nov 15, 2022 6:14 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 6:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

November 16 begins a new chapter in dining at the Woolaroc Museum & WIldlife Preserve as they partner with Painted Horse Bar & Grille's Mark Spencer to bring a new menu to the Prairie Dome Cafe while maintaining some old favorites as well.

Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc, says that the partnership between Mark Spencer will bring a new perspective to the excellent dining experience people have at Woolaroc when they visit the museum and decide to include a meal in their visit. Spencer is revamping the current menu to include new twists on old favorites and to introduce dishes that highlight the Woolaroc experience.

Prairie Dome Cafe is open during Woolaroc's normal operating hours. It will also be open during the upcoming Wonderland of LIghts event, which is held November 25-December 18. For more information on the cafe or to confirm operating hours, visit www.woolaroc.org or visit them on social media at Facebook and Instagram.