Posted: Nov 16, 2022 8:51 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 8:51 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal.

Included in the city offices that are closing is the recycle center, which normally operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for the public to drop off items. Because the recycle center is closed, there is a modification to the trash collection schedule:

If you normally have trash collected on Thursdays, you will need to put out your trash ONE DAY EARLY on Wednesday, November 23 instead.

If you normally have trash collected on Fridays, there is NO CHANGE to your schedule so you can put your trash out as normal on Thursday night or early Friday morning before 6 am.