Posted: Nov 16, 2022 9:40 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 9:40 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.

He was stopped and taken to asset protection and while there, it was discovered that Walker had taken almost $140 worth of items. His companion, Lisa Wilson was also found with many price tags belonging to items in the shopping cart in her pocket. They both admitted to removing the tags and attempting to purchase the items at a cheaper price through means of trick and deception.

His next xourt date is set for December 2nd and is being held over on a $10,000 bond due to having a pattern of criminal offenses.