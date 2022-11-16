Posted: Nov 16, 2022 10:25 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Supt. Chuck McCauley appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday

The bulk of our conversation revolved around the board to considering to move the proposed date for the next school bond issue from March to February so as not to be mixed with a state question election in March on marijuana.

That vote could come at the next board meeting.

McCauley briefly outlined the 2023 Bond Election:

● Passage would NOT INCREASE THE TAX RATE

● Bond issues tracked at BruinBond.com

● Operational Funding

○ Curriculum/STEM/Vo-Ag

○ Technology

○ Maintenance and Facilities

○ Safety

○ Athletics and Fine Arts

● Elementary Improvements

○ Jane Phillips, Ranch Heights, and Wayside

● February 14 election date requires board action in December