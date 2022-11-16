Posted: Nov 16, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is busy church this time of year! Appearing of COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Captain Ian Carr had a long list to cover.

Captain Carr first thanked Arvest Bank Foundation and partners B-Montly, Mary Martha Outreach Center and others for making this year's coat drive for school-aged children a big success.

Carr reminded viewers and listeners that the Angel Tree is up at Walmart. The progam allows you to shop annonymously for a needy child to ensure a bright Christmas for the youngsters.

The big Thanksgiving meal is set for Wednesday, November 23rd at the Citadel at 101 W. Bucy in Bartlesville starting at 11am.