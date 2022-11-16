Posted: Nov 16, 2022 12:02 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 12:08 PM

Tom Davis

Afer the Oklahoma State Election Board officially certified the 2022 General Election with no challenges, the newest members of the Oklahoma Legislature took their oath of office on Wednesday.

The new lawmakers are the first to be sworn into office so they can begin work on legislation for the upcoming session.

Newly elected House Member John B. Kane now represents the OK House District 11.