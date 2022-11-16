News
Oklahoma
John B. Kane Among the Newly Elected Legislators Sworn In on Wednesday
Afer the Oklahoma State Election Board officially certified the 2022 General Election with no challenges, the newest members of the Oklahoma Legislature took their oath of office on Wednesday.
The new lawmakers are the first to be sworn into office so they can begin work on legislation for the upcoming session.
Newly elected House Member John B. Kane now represents the OK House District 11.
We spoke to Kane by phone on Wednesday. Kane said, "It's humbling. I will be down here giving my level-best everyday and I would dealy love to hear from anyone at anytime. But just thank you, for trusting me and sending me down here."
