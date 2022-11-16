Posted: Nov 16, 2022 6:17 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 6:22 PM

Victoria Edwards

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), which serves a large portion of our region, issued a warning this week that utility customers are being targeted by scammers.

Approximately 275 scams have been reported this year with the largest number in October. Those numbers are about the same as in 2021 but the scams appear to be more urgent in tone and more threatenig than in previous years.

According to customers' reports, the scammers are making demands for immediate payments with threats to disconnect service and with requests for a specific form of payment that is usually a gift card. The scammers are using excessive aggression in their approach and often attempt to bully with verbal intimidaton or manipulate by fear a person into falling for the scam. Unfortunately, some scammers have been able to duplicate the PSO office number so it appears that the caller is receiving a valid call. PSO states that it will never issue immediate payment, threaten immediate disconnection, or accept pre-paid cards for payments.

If you should receive one of these calls, immediately hang up and try to record the number that called you then call PSO Customer Service Center at 1-833-776-7697.