Posted: Nov 17, 2022 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2022 9:30 AM
Tri County Tech Flex Programs
Tri County Tech Flex programs are designed for working adults. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech said they have class openings with a lot to offer.
- Accounting
- Applied Welding
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA ITF+
- CompTIA Network+
- CompTIA Security+
- Construction
- EMT
- Medical Office Coding
- Medical Office Specialist
- Paramedic
- Precision Machining
Whether you are sharpening your skill set or exploring a new field, our Fast Track courses are designed for the working adult. Easy to enroll in and quick to complete, these programs will have you refreshed, retooled, and on your way to new opportunities in no time. Even if it’s learning new software to spruce up your website or learning new skills to improve the lives around you, let us help you get on the Fast Track to continued success!
Financial Assistance is available to those who qualify.
Contact:
Randall Jones
Outreach & Enrollment Specialist
Adult Programs
918.331.3269
