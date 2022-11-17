Posted: Nov 17, 2022 4:41 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2022 4:43 PM

Dalton Spence

Newly elected District Three County Commissioner Charlie Cartwright appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about his new role in the community and his go to Thanksgiving feast.

Cartwright, who had been enjoying retirement for three years, talks about why he decided to become an Osage County Commissioner.

Cartwright becomes the active District Commissioner for District Three in January 2023.