Posted: Nov 17, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2022 5:02 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s soccer played in a thrilling opener against Corban in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament that needed to go to a shootout where the Eagles would win 5-4.

OKWU would score in the 27th minute to go up 1-0 and would hold that lead until the 90th minute when Corban would find the net to tie the game at one. Neither team would score after two overtimes and a shootout would determine who moves on. The Eagles would not miss a shot attempt in the shootout out and was able to muster up one save which was good enough for the win.

The Eagles improve to 14-5-3 this season and plays the winner of Mid-America Christian and Bellevue Saturday at 5.