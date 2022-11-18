Posted: Nov 18, 2022 8:26 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 8:26 AM

Victoria Edwards

Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

A panel of experts on the drug and the accompanying deaths will present statistics and general information about the situation and its impact on our region.

The public is encouraged to attend, although this may not be appropriate for children under age 13. There is no cost to attend the event and no prior registration is needed.