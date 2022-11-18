Posted: Nov 18, 2022 8:30 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 8:30 AM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) met with representatives from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma to finalize an agreement between the federal agency and the tribal nation to help the tribe find ways to cut back on harmful pollution on tribal lands.

Since the agreement was signed, the EPA has announced it will now provide $69,770 in ARPA funding to the Cherokee Nation to set up sensors that will monitor air quality. The initial plan is to set up the sensors in the area near Pryor where air quality was determined to be significantly low and then expand into other cities on or near tribal lands in the future.