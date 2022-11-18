Posted: Nov 18, 2022 8:47 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 8:47 AM

Victoria Edwards

Irate customers have taken to social media with negative comments about the dramatic increases they are seeing on utility bills, which may have contributed to the most recent announcement by Public Service Company (PSO) that they are petitioning the Oklahoma Corporate Commission (OCC) for approval of a fuel-free power plan that will include three new wind farms and three new solar facilities. According to a press release from PSO, the company believes the six new power sources are needed to help meet projected power needs of an increasing population and the more unpredictable weather patterns that have been experienced over the past few years. PSO says that increasing the fuel-free power sources will stablize power useage and should bring savings to customers.

If the plan is approved, PSO will be able to purchase 995.5 megawatts of new, cost-effective renewable energy at competitive bidding processes. Being able to pre-purchase the energy allegedly will insulate customers from future market price volatility that often causes huge jumps in pricing. PSO says that customers could save about $1 billion over the next 30 years.

Unfortunately, the plan would not take effect until 2025.