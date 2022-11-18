Posted: Nov 18, 2022 6:49 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 9:26 PM

Victoria Edwards/Tom Davis

About 125 residents of our county and city are currently at the Fentanyl Forum set up by the Bartlesville Police Department this evening (Friday, November 18) held at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The goal of the event is to educate the community about fentanuyl as a drug that is increasing in use in our region, how to recognize it and how to educate both children and adults on its potential dangers.

Chief Tracy Roles talked briefly with Bartlesville Radio about the attendance. He said he is overwhelmed at the turn-out but not surprised because our community is both caring and proactive in its response to a threat that could hurt our progression.

Tom Davis is covering the forum with video and will post it after the meeting is completed. Victoria Edwards spoke at length with Chief Roles about fentanyl issue and with one of the keynote speakers at the event. Interviews will be posted at a later date so check back for more on this developing story.

VIDEO

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

SOME TAKEAWAYS FROM THE EVENT:

The discussion began with the basics: What is fentanyl? How can the effects be reversed to dave someone from an overdose?

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

How is it used?

Intense, short-term high, temporary feelings of euphoria, slowed respiration and reduced blood pressure, nausea, fainting, seizures, death.

How does it affect the body?

Similar to other opioid analgesics, fentanyl produces effects such as: relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.

What is Narcan?

If you or someone you know takes an opioid medication, your doctor may suggest that you have Narcan available. (Opioids are medications used for pain.)

Narcan is used in people of all ages if opioid overdose happens or has possibly happened. Narcan is usually given by a caregiver or loved one if they think opioid overdose has occurred.

After Narcan has been given, 911 or your local emergency number should be called right away. Administering Narcan is not a substitute for emergency medical care for opioid overdose.

Narcan basics

Narcan contains the active drug naloxone. (The active drug is what makes a medication work.) Narcan is classified as an opioid antagonist.

This medication comes as a nasal spray. Each container of Narcan holds one dose of medication that’s given as a spray into one nostril.

Narcan is a brand-name drug. There’s also a generic form of Narcan available. You can purchase Narcan without a prescription. And it’s available at many pharmacies..

THE FLOW OF FENTANYL:

Police and other experts say fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills have been illegally imported from as far out as China and even smuggled through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Even with some recent crackdowns by governments, the fentanyl is still making its way into the country, into the hands of dealers and victims who have no idea they're taking the potentially deadly substance, according to law enforcement.