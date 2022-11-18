Posted: Nov 18, 2022 12:10 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 12:12 PM

Victoria Edwards

About 125 residents of our county and city are currently at the Fentanyl Forum set up by the Bartlesville Police Department this evening (Friday, November 18) held at the Bartleville Community Center.

The goal of the event is to educate the community about fentanyl as a drug that is increasing in use in our region, how to recognize it, and how to educate both children and adults on its potential dangers.

Chief Tracy Roles talked briefly with Bartlesville Radio about the attendance. He said he is overwhelmed by the turnout but not surprised because our community is both caring and proactive in its response to any threat that might harm our progression.

Tom Davis is at the event capturing video of the entire seminar and he will post it at a later time for viewing.

(Photo by Victoria Edwards)