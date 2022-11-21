Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

November 21, 2022

Washington County Commissioners Meeting to Include Bid Opening

Victoria Edwards

 

The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville.

In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month Road Materials project to be completed by May 2023 will occur.

The Board of Commissioners welcomes the public to attend their meetings.


