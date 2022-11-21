Posted: Nov 20, 2022 1:00 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 1:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville.

In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month Road Materials project to be completed by May 2023 will occur.

The Board of Commissioners welcomes the public to attend their meetings.