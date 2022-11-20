Posted: Nov 20, 2022 1:16 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 1:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

On November 21 at 1:30 pm, the Budget Board of Washington County will hold a meeting in the basement of the Washington Administration Building at 400 South Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.

The board will consider appropriations for the county cash funds, approval of the 2023 meeting schedule, and then discuss risk management and the FY 2022-2023 meeting schedule. There will also be an update on the Safety Luncheon for the Washington County employees.

The meeting is open to the public but there is no public comments section on the agenda.