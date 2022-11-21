Posted: Nov 21, 2022 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2022 4:14 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday in their regularly scheduled weekly meeting and discussed having the state auditor’s office do an audit of the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department and jail.

District One commissioner Randall Jones talks about why he decided to put the item on the agenda.

District Two Commissioner Steven Talburt talks about how he is fine with doing the audit but also why doing an audit would seem unnecessary.

Jones says why going with the audit would still be a good idea.

Osage County Clerk Robin Slack would speak out on why there should not be another audit in this situation.

After further discussion, the commissioners would decide to vote against an audit on the Sheriff’s Department and Jail.

The Osage Co. commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public and is encouraged to join.