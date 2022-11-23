Posted: Nov 23, 2022 2:12 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 2:12 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Sheriff’s Office will have a boost in support for its mission to help those in need this holiday season thanks to a $1,600 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer David Boyer and Arvest Mortgage and Private Banking Manager Sonya Reed presented the check to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help support families in our community,” Reed said.

The funds will be used to help pay for holiday food baskets and gifts for those in Washington County who are in need. The food baskets are filled with turkey, dressing, vegetables, rolls and pie. The Christmas gifts are given to children in a festive tradition, spreading joy to those who need it most.

“On behalf of the Washington County Sheriffs Reserve and all of our staff we thank the Arvest Foundation,” Owen said. “This project, which the Reserve Unit sponsors annually, allows us to host those in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Many deserving families and children will have a bountiful Thanksgiving meal and Christmas gifts will be there for children who would otherwise not have had any.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provides quality law enforcement, custodial and court related services to all persons within Washington County.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.