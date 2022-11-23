Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:54 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:56 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is in need of volunteers to ring the bell for their Red Kettle Drive.

Captain Ian Carr tells bartlesville Radio there are about 800 hours worth of slots to fill locally. WWW.RegistertoRing.com will help you find the perfect time and place to ring bells.

What Happens When You Ring

Each year, The Salvation Army will serve more than 25 million people across America – including many here in your community. That means 55+ million meals for the hungry, 10+ million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without.

So truly, you can make a difference with every ring. The funds you raise as a Salvation Army bell ringer will make a year-round impact in your community through social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking, and more.

Donations in the red kettle stay local – directly impacting the lives of your neighbors by helping them in their time of need. When you ring the bell, you’re making change happen.

History of the Red Kettle

In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome -- funding the project.

Where would the money come from, he wondered. He lay awake nights, worrying, thinking, praying about how he could find the funds to fulfill his commitment of feeding 1,000 of the city's poorest individuals on Christmas Day. As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called "Simpson's Pot" into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.

The next day Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, "Keep the Pot Boiling." He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.