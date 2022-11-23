Posted: Nov 23, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to spend your lunch hour on Wednesdays during Advent at First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville as they present Advent Musical Moments.

Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to issue the invitation to one and all. The performances are Wednesday's from12:15 to 12:45pm at 505 South Dewey Avenue.