Posted: Nov 23, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Vice-President Carmen Ketchum and Liz Nelson appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Wednesday.

The ladies reminded listeners and viewers that November is Native American Month and asked any woman with a tribal card to join the club by calling 918-335-2460. The club meets at 601 S Shawnee Ave, Bartlesville on the second Thursday of each month, September - May at 7:00 pm.

The club raises funds for scholarships through their native syle and fashion shows and more.

Liz Nelson, who has recently acted in a few movies that have been filmed in the area, said she is thankful that the movie industry no longer portrays Native Americans like they did in the older movies and TV shows.

Carmen Ketchum also mentioned that she and Liz also appear as a comedy duo sharing Native American humor.