Posted: Nov 23, 2022 3:34 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 3:34 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting Monday, Nov 28. Some items include over a dozen bids are going to be looked at involving roads, bridges and more. Possibly action to have an assessor to perform a fall aerial flight for all Osage Co.

The Osage Co. commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come.