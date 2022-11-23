Posted: Nov 23, 2022 3:40 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Salvation Army was blessed with a steady group of diners today (Wednesday, November 23) when they served about 300 Thanksgiving meals at their headquarters in Bartlesville.

Captain Ian Carr issued an invitation last week for "anyone who is hungry and wants some fellowship" to come by and have lunch. There was a mixed crowd of singles, elderly, youth, and families with children who attended the event. Captain Carr was pleased with who turned up. You can listen to his full interview with Bartlesville radio by clicking on this LINK.

Volunteers were as plentiful as the food this year with so many attending that the tables got special attention and there was more interaction with those who showed up so they could know how much they were care for at this time of year. We talked with some of the volunteers on why they donated their time for the event. You can listen to their comments by clicking on HERE.

Photos by Victoria Edwards