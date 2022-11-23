Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:20 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:20 PM

If you are going over the hills and through the woods to Grandmother's house for Thanksgiving holidays, be aware there are some construction issues that could interfere with your travels.

The on-ramp of US-169 at SH-20 East & 116th Street North, near Owasso, is closed through next week for pavement rehabilitation. The northbound lane is impacted by the closure. Also, US-169 suddenly narrows between in the same area so you should lower your speed while passing through the narrow lanes.

At I-44 and US-169 intersection, on-going lane closures are possible along with narrow lanes passing in all directions. The area has limited merging and requires reducing speed to navigate the merge. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to directional and construction worker signs and to expect delays regardless of the time of day.

Near Collinsville, there is reduced speed on both the east and westbound lanes. And in Sapulpa, SH-66 narrows near SH-117 and continues through West 96th Street. Narrowing of lanes will change with the path of the crews working on resurfacing the roadway.

For on-going information about travel conditios, check oktraffic.org or download the free DRIVE OKLAHOMA mobile app from ODOT.org.