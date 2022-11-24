Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:49 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

Woolaroc Museum & Preserve's annual Wonderland of Lights will begin on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a weekend of food, fun and fantasy.

Each Friday through Sunday from this weekend through Christmas, visitors can take a driving tour through the historic ranch between 5 and 9 pm. There are 750,000 lights in this year's Wonderland, which includes a unique lighting of Clyde Lake.

Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc, invites everyon to stop by the newly remodeled visitor's center or take in a meal at the Prairie Dome Cafe with its new menu items specially created by Chef Mark Spence of the Painted Horse in downtown Bartlesville as part of their visit.

Admission to the Wonderland of Lights is $6.00 per adult, $1.00 per child ages 3-12 and free for children under three and for museum members.

(Photo courtesy of Woolaroc)