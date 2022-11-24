Posted: Nov 24, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 10:22 AM

Victoria Edwards

If you need some exercise today after stuffing your turkey or stuffing yourself, you can head out to your yard and start bagging leaves and debris for the upcoming FREE leaf collection in the Bartlesville to be held December 5 through the December 9.

Bags can be either colored or clear. Items that can be bagged include leaves, grass, lawn clippings and plants. Limbs and branches must be cut to lengths that are less than four feet and grouped by weights that are 50 pounds or less.

The annual leaf collection is part of the regular trash collection schedule for residents so you must put the bags next to your trash container on the day of your normal trash collection Public Works Director Keith Henry says the bags are not required to have paid yard waste stickers on them and there is no limit to how many bags you put curbside. Bags should not be put out early because they will not be picked up without a waste sticker attached. During the freebie week, there is no additional cost to your monthly trash fees.